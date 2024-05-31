The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cracked down on motor parks and confiscated illegal drugs worth 107 million in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NAFDAC disclosed this on X stating that the operation, “coordinated by the Kaduna and Abuja I&E/FTF offices, targeted illegal drug sales at Area 1 Motor Park; Dunamis Market, Garki; Zuba Market; Nyanya Motor Park, and Asokoro, over a two-day period.”

It also noted that the seized items include “ Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Cod Amol, aphrodisiacs, and codeine syrups.”

The agency gave the estimated cost value of the seized drugs as more than ₦107 million.

According to NAFDAC, its Investigation and Enforcement and the Federal Task Force Directorate acted on intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS) and conducted a major raid on drug hawkers at motor parks and markets in the FCT.

It further stated that during the raid, 20 suspects were arrested and over 50 wares of illegal and dangerous drugs were confiscated.

“The arrested individuals are under investigation, and all confiscated products will be destroyed. This raid is part of an ongoing effort to rid public spaces of illegal drug hawking and ensure public safety,” the agency said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Similar efforts

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that NAFDAC has arrested drug hawkers and seized drugs worth N50 million in Apapa, Lagos State.

The items were seized by NAFDAC’s investigation and enforcement directorate during a targeted raid on drug hawkers.

It noted that the seized products include aphrodisiac and other illicit drugs

“A wide range of illicit drugs were confiscated, including aphrodisiacs, narcotic substances (including tramadol), antibiotics, and over-the-counter medications,” the agency stated.

The agency said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to combat the distribution and sale of unauthorised pharmaceuticals.

“The individuals arrested will be prosecuted accordingly, and the confiscated drugs are slated for destruction,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

