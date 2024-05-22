Nigeria has recorded 12 new confirmed cases and one death from Lassa Fever across three states of the federation in one week, spanning 29 April to 5 May.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this in its recent situation report published on its website.

It stated that the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 14 in week 17 to 12, adding that one health worker was affected in the reporting week.

The report further revealed that people between the ages of 31 to 40, are predominantly affected by the disease.

States affected

The report stated that 28 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 124 local government areas in 2024.

Also, it stated that 63 per cent of all the confirmed cases were from the three states of Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi while 37 per cent was reported from 25 states.

Of the 63 per cent of these confirmed cases, Ondo accounted for 24 per cent, Edo 22 per cent, and Bauchi 17 per cent.

It added that the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Incident Management System has been activated to coordinate response at all levels at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

Challenges

NCDC, in the report, highlighted some of its challenges in the fight against Lassa Fever. These challenges include the late presentation of cases leading to an increase in CFR, and poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of the disease.

Others are poor environmental sanitation conditions, and poor awareness observed in high-burden communities communities.

Lassa Fever

Lassa Fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

