The Adamawa Government has extended the resumption of primary and secondary schools for the third term academic session to 13 May to enable the government to vaccinate children against measles.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Aisha Umar, announced this in a statement on Monday in Yola.

Ms Umar explained that the pupils and students were scheduled to resume today, 6 May but the resumption was extended to 13 May to contain the measles outbreak in parts of the state.

According to her, the disease had already affected some children.

“In view of the above, the Executive Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has directed that all schools, both public and private, should remain closed for one week.

“The new resumption date will be Monday, May 13, to enable the task force to conduct an elaborate vaccination campaign for all children.”

“The ministry regrets all inconveniences caused by the sudden extension,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a measles outbreak recently killed 42 children in Mubi North and Gombi local government areas of the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

