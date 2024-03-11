The Oyo State Government has banned the use of Styrofoam for food packaging, storage, and other uses in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, disclosed this on Monday at the Food Safety Stakeholders Forum and inauguration of the task force to oversee the enforcement.

Mrs Ajetunmobi, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Akintunde Ayinde, said the decision was part of government efforts to uphold food safety standards in the state.

Recall that the Lagos State government initiated the ban on the use and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics across the state.

The Oyo State House of Assembly, later, on 8 February, urged the state government to also ban the use of Styrofoam for food purposes in the state, and also inaugurated the Food Safety Compliance Enforcement Task Force to oversee the enforcement of food safety rules and regulations in the state.

Mrs Ajetunmobi noted that the menace of food poisoning, indiscriminate use of chemical products for food production, processing, packaging, and other sharp practices being carried out by food business operators have become a great public health concern in the state.

According to her, the task force would be sensitising the actors along the food chain on the importance attached to the implementation of food safety standards by the government.

“Prevention is better and cheaper than cure; hence the need for people to adhere strictly to food standards to save lives.

“The directorate of Food, Water, and Laboratory Services is saddled with the responsibility of regulating food business operations to ensure the presentation of wholesome edibles for public consumption in the state. There are also plans to double efforts to monitor and inspect food business premises in the state,” Mrs Ajetunmobi said.

The permanent secretary, Mr Ayinde, who will be heading the task force, promised to work with the ministry to achieve its set objective.

The task force comprises members from the state Food Safety Management Committee, the Nigeria Police Force, the Association of Table Water Producers, and the Association of Canteen Workers, among others.

