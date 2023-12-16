Although the curtains have closed on the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA), the impactful lessons and strategic decisions forged at this distinguished gathering in Lusaka, Zambia, won’t be forgotten in a rush.

Under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture,” the conference which lasted for four days, 27-30 November, played host to over 5,000 in-person delegates and 20,000 virtual attendees from 90 countries across the globe.

The conference, organised by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa- CDC) provided a critical forum for African leaders, researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to convene and deliberate on crucial matters within the realm of public health.

During the conference, participants engaged in a diverse range of topics, including infectious diseases, maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, healthcare infrastructure, and health policy. The goal was to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, ultimately contributing to the development of effective strategies to address public health challenges in Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES highlights some takeaways and key activities that took place at the high-level conference.

Strengthening Health Systems in Africa

Amidst diverse discussions and insights shared during the conference, one resounding takeaway is the pivotal role robust health systems play in safeguarding the well-being of the African population.

The Africa region grapples with various health challenges, ranging from infectious diseases that pose immediate threats to maternal and child health issues, non-communicable diseases that present long-term concerns, and infrastructural gaps that hinder effective healthcare delivery.

The multifaceted nature of these challenges requires a comprehensive and integrated approach, making the strengthening of health systems not just a priority but a necessity, according to various health experts at the conference.

The Director-General of Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya, said a strengthened health system is the cornerstone for achieving health equity, promoting innovation, and ensuring that the people of Africa have access to quality healthcare.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic served as a stark reminder of the importance of resilient health systems. “Strengthening these systems goes beyond addressing immediate concerns; it involves building a foundation that can withstand and adapt to future challenges,” he said.

Roma Chilengi, the Director-General and Presidential Advisor on Health at the Zambia National Public Health Institute, underscored the significance of African countries cultivating preparedness for emerging health threats.

According to Mr Chilengi, this proactive approach holds critical importance, especially as Africa endeavours to redefine its position within the global health systems.

Breaking barriers

“Breaking Barriers’ the theme of the conference underscores a fundamental truth: that health is not only a matter of medical science but also of policy, equity, and global cooperation,” the Director-General of Africa- CDC, Mr Kaseya, said in his opening speech.

He said breaking barriers requires the African region to think beyond the confines of traditional healthcare models.

“It beckons us to harness technology’s power, embrace equity and social justice principles, and foster robust collaborations that span borders and disciplines. It demands a concerted effort to amplify the voices of the most vulnerable among us.”

He said this also challenges leaders to look at the barriers that have long impeded Africa’s progress in public health and the need to redefine the region’s position in the global health architecture.

“Together, we can break, and we will break the barriers that have hindered our progress for far too long and we can forge a new public health order for Africa—one that is resilient, equitable, and capable of meeting the challenges of the future.”

Local manufacturing of medical essentials

Experts at the conference reiterated that the excessive dependence on imports for essential healthcare products is a matter of grave concern.

“Less than one per cent of vaccines, five per cent of diagnostics, and 30 per cent of therapeutics used in Africa are currently manufactured in Africa,” Mr Kaseya, the Africa CDC boss said.

He said this imbalance underscores the urgent need to strengthen Africa’s medical manufacturing capabilities to enhance self-reliance and reduce vulnerability to supply disruptions.

Mr Kaseya stressed the pivotal role of increased local manufacturing in vaccines, medications, and diagnostics as a crucial avenue for enhancing public health across the continent.

“As I have to say it, local manufacturing is the 2nd independence of Africa, because it will mitigate our reliance on external sources, build our health security, promote local innovation, and lead to job creation, economic growth, peace and security,” he said.

“Many African countries got their independence in the 1960s, but we saw in COVID-19 that we are not independent.”

To address this, he said the Africa CDC is actively championing an ambitious agenda aiming to ensure that by 2040, a minimum of 60 per cent of vaccines and medicines used in Africa are manufactured on the continent.

Driving this ambitious agenda is the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), which, according to Kaseya, has garnered substantial support from the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI). Notably, Gavi’s policy committee has approved a substantial $1 billion investment in partnership with the Africa CDC, dedicated to supporting the development of African vaccine manufacturers.

Five-year strategic plan

At the conference, the Africa- CDC in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other development partners unveiled a five-year strategic plan (2023-2027) to strengthen Public Health Emergency Operation Centres (PHEOCs) in Africa and countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The strategic plan is expected to be operational in at least 50 African countries to leap toward enhancing health preparedness and response in the region.

It will also guide the implementation of Public Health Emergency Operation Centres (PHEOCs) in member states of these regions toward meeting the minimum requirements or core capacities of a PHEOC.

The PHEOC is critical to meeting the requirements of the international health regulations in assisting Member States to build and improve their public health emergency management capabilities.

The objectives of the strategic plan are to ensure that by 2027, at least 90 per cent of member states in Africa and Eastern Mediterranean regions will have developed and implemented the core PHEOC policy, plans, and procedures; develop and strengthen the capabilities of the PHEOC workforce (routine and surge staff) to support preparedness and response coordination.

Other objectives are to ensure that by 2027, at least 90 per cent of PHEOCs in the member states of Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region have the information management and sharing platforms containing the minimum data required; and ensure that at least 90 per cent of member states in Africa and Eastern Mediterranean region have a PHEOC facility in place equipped with information, communication technology, and physical infrastructure that meets the minimum requirements by 2027.

It is also to designate eight centres of excellence PHEOCs in selected Member States in the WHO African and Eastern Mediterranean regions by the end of 2027.

Road to Universal Health Coverage

At the conference, the emphasis on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) suggests a recognition of the importance of healthcare as a fundamental human right.

It implies that efforts in public health should be directed towards not only providing medical services but also ensuring that these services are accessible, affordable, and of high quality for everyone, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

The discussions included strategies to overcome barriers that hinder access to healthcare, such as financial constraints, geographical challenges, and disparities in healthcare infrastructure. It also underscores the need for policy frameworks that prioritise inclusivity, social justice, and equitable distribution of health resources.

One major consensus among experts at the conference is that 90 per cent of Africans pay out of pocket for health care services, hence impeding the region’s aim of achieving UHC by 2030.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the conference, Ngozi Erondu, the technical director at the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE) said financial constraint and poor workforce is one of the key challenges the region is facing in achieving UHC.

Ms Erondu, a global health expert, said it is difficult to achieve UHC without adequate funding hence the need for African leaders to fulfill its commitment of allocating 15 per cent of their annual budget to health. “Health is not a priority and this is a big challenge to UHC.”

She noted that the workforce is one of the most important parts of UHC, hence it is important to equip the health workforce.

Healthcare for young women and girls

The high-level conference spotlighted a significant issue that is often ignored and overshadowed by societal roles – the myriad health challenges faced by women and young girls in Africa.

Various speakers at one of the side events titled “For women by women; access to adequate healthcare for young girls and women in Africa” emphasised the inadequate attention directed towards ensuring access to high-quality healthcare for this demographic.

Addressing a diverse audience of delegates and health practitioners, Nkandu Luo, a Zambian microbiologist and professor underscored the susceptibility of women to diseases due to the nature of their roles.

Ms Luo highlighted the increased risk of respiratory diseases among women engaged in cleaning and agricultural activities, shedding light on the lack of research in these areas.

She also emphasised the heightened vulnerability of women in sub-Saharan Africa, attributing it to psychological pressures, strenuous work burdens, and the role of women as primary caregivers in both homes and hospitals.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the disproportionate burden on women, coupled with systemic inequalities, creates barriers to accessing adequate healthcare.

Ms Moeti said women play extremely important roles in all stages of life and household populations, hence the need to ensure they are in leadership and have access to quality healthcare.

Local perspectives from Zimbabwe reaffirmed the challenges faced by women, from informal and low-paying jobs to long distances traveled for healthcare.

The speakers advocated a comprehensive, gender-sensitive approach to public health policies, acknowledging the interconnectedness of societal roles, economic factors, and healthcare disparities affecting women and young girls across the continent.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Another vital aspect highlighted during the conference is the power of partnerships and collaborations.

The discussions emphasised the need for multi-sectoral collaboration, involving governments, NGOs, academia, and the private sector, to create comprehensive and lasting improvements in public health across the continent.

The continent is not alone in this endeavour, with organisations like the Africa-CDC and GAVI actively supporting initiatives to bolster healthcare infrastructure.

The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, said the role of collaboration in building a resilient public health system cannot be overemphasised.

Mr Hichilema said African leaders must develop the habit of collaboration and partnerships to ensure the continent becomes a force to be reckoned with.

“The conference is unique because it talks about health from a holistic point. Health for one, health for families, health for countries, and health for all,” he said.

Lessons learned

The lessons learned and decisions made during the event are expected to have a lasting impact on shaping policies, guiding research initiatives, and influencing the allocation of resources to address health challenges on the continent.

The hope is that the momentum generated at the 3rd CPHIA will continue to drive positive change and improvements in public health for years to come.

