The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), are advocating improved health security and increased funding for the sector if the country is to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

The president of the association, Joseph Kadiri, made this known while speaking at ANHEJ’s annual conference in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Thursday.

Mr Kadiri said the conference themed: “Health Security: Nigeria’s Efforts to Achieve Universal Health Coverage,” is prompted by the global discourse surrounding health security which he noted has been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He underscored the pivotal role of the conference as a stock-taking forum, evaluating progress in critical areas of the country’s health sector and scrutinising federal policies and programmes.

“Many countries are already strategising on how to mobilise resources for this purpose, knowing fully well that achieving its objectives will enhance the attainment of universal health coverage,” he said.

He said with the emerging and re-emerging epidemics and pandemics, there is a need for the government at all levels in the country to prioritise and adequately fund the health sector.

Low budgetary allocation

Mr Kadiri said the budgetary allocation of N1.33 trillion representing, five per cent of the total 2024 proposed budget, is too low.

He said it is important to deploy more funds to the health sector to ensure the full implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to increase the health budget to 15 per cent of the total budget as agreed by African heads of state and governments under the African Union (AU) in April 2001.

While countries like Rwanda and South Africa have met the commitment by allocating at least 15 per cent of their total budgets to health, Nigeria has not found the way or the will to do so.

Primary healthcare

In his remarks, the Country Director of BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo, emphasised the importance of a subject for conversation titled: “Improving Access to Healthcare: the Role of the Primary Health Care (PHCs).”

Mr Okeowo said the role of PHCs in the nation’s healthcare system cannot be over-emphasised.

He said the PHC is the primary source of healthcare for individuals and families.

He emphasised the need to explore innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to strengthen and empower PHCs, ensuring they were well-equipped and accessible to all segments of the population.

He also highlighted the vital role of health journalists in amplifying the discourse on challenges and successes related to improving healthcare access through PHCs.

