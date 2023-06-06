As part of its efforts to strengthen global health security, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the launch of a digital health initiative in collaboration with the European Commission.

A statement on the WHO website said the partnership serves as the foundation of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN), which it noted will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

As part of the partnership, WHO said it would adopt the EU’s system of digital COVID-19 certification in June 2023 to “establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens” across the world from ongoing and future pandemics.

The global health organisation emphasised that digital COVID-19 certificates have been a key component in the EU’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Establishing global health system

The statement further noted that the new initiative is based on the EU and WHO Global Health Strategy on digital health, following the agreement reached on 30 November 2022.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, was quoted to have explained that by building on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network, the WHO aims to provide all member states access to an open-source digital health tool.

READ ALSO:

He noted that accessing the digital tools will be based on the “principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy,” adding that the objective of new digital health products in development is to enable people to receive quality health services globally.

In her comments, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said the partnership marked a crucial milestone in the EU Global Health Strategy’s digital action plan.

Ms Kyriakides was quoted to have said: “By using European best practices, we contribute to digital health standards and interoperability globally to the benefit of those most in need. It is also a powerful example of how alignment between the EU and the WHO can deliver better health for all in the EU and worldwide.

“As the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, there is no better partner than the WHO to advance the work we started at the EU. It will further develop global digital health solutions.”

Also, Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, noted that the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate had set a global standard with its connection to 80 countries and territories.

Mr Breton emphasised that the EU certificate has been instrumental not only in combating the pandemic but also in facilitating international travel and tourism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

