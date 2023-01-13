Edo State Government says the state now has 26 confirmed cases of Lassa fever, with the three reported fresh cases.

The Commissioner for Health, Obehi Akoria, disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in Benin.

Ms Akoria, a professor, described the rising cases of the disease in the state as worrisome.

She, therefore, charged the residents to observe preventive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting the disease.

She gave a breakdown of the patients on admission to include 10 adult males, nine females and seven children.

She said they were being treated at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner said that all the patients were stable and responding to treatment.

Lassa fever is preventable, she said.

“Edo no longer has the highest burden of the disease in the country.

“This is proof that our interventions are working and that Lassa fever can be prevented.”

“Lassa fever is a viral illness caused by the Lassa virus and is transmitted to humans through contact with the urine or faeces of infected rats.

“It can also be transmitted through direct contact with the blood, urine, semen or breast milk of infected humans,” she said.

Ms Akoria listed the symptoms of the disease as fever, headache, malaise, weakness, muscle pain, chest pain, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea and hemorrhage in severe cases.

She admonished residents to avoid bush burning, indiscriminate waste disposal and maintain high standard of communal hygiene.

She also called on healthcare providers to desist from managing illnesses beyond their scope.

“They should promptly refer such cases because early treatment is key to the survival and containment of the spread,” she said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

