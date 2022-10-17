The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced plans to commit $1.2 billion to eradicate polio globally.

According to the foundation, the money will be used to implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative through 2026 to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries.

The announcement was made by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO, Mark Suzman, at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Health Summit (WHS) in Berlin. The event was streamed live on the official Facebook page of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Sunday evening.

Mr Suzman said: “Our foundation is dedicated to fighting infectious diseases that disproportionately affect people who already face the most significant challenges.

“Polio remains a constant threat to children’s health. Of course, it is not just a threat to individual children and families. Polio also stands in the way of creating more equitable, resilient health systems.

“If we do not all step up and meet the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s $4.8 billion goal, Polio will spread again. And that is why today, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is proud to be pledging $1.2 billion to Global Polio Eradication.”

He added that alongside partners like the government of Germany, Rotary International, the World Health Organisation, the US Centres for Disease Control, Gavi, and UNICEF, “we will intensify the lessons learned from successful vaccination campaigns until we reach a world completely free from polio”.

Germany to donate €35 million

Similarly, German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in his remarks noted that the German government will also commit €35 million at the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Conference that will hold next week.

“Polio needs to be confined to the dustbin of medical history. That’s why on the occasion of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative conference taking place next Tuesday, Germany will commit 35 million euros to create a polio-free world within this year,” he said.

During a recent visit to a family health clinic in Abuja, the Portfolio Manager for the German Government Credit Institute for Reconstruction Mission, Vincent El-Haidaon, disclosed that the German government has supported Nigeria with over 200 million euros to support the fight against polio in the last 20 years.

Mr El-Haida said there has been a partnership between the governments of Germany and Nigeria in the fight against polio.

In his comment, the WHO director-general, Tedro Ghebreyesus, confirmed that the summit is an opportunity to commit the resources to finish the job of “consigning polio to the history books.”

“Now is the moment for all of us to work with determination, cooperation and innovation to give future generations the gift of a polio-free world,” he said.

According to the CDC, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution for the worldwide eradication of polio in 1988. It marked the launch of the (GPEI), spearheaded by national governments, WHO, Rotary International, CDC, and UNICEF.

Bill Gate speaks

In a recorded video played at the summit, Bill Gates confirmed the funding from his foundation, noting that the number of annual polio cases has fallen from 350,000 a year in 1988 to less than 1000 a year today.

“It’s horrifying to see children paralysed by a disease that is totally preventable. Polio is a stark illustration of health inequity. There is something incredibly unjust about kids facing a disease that has been nearly wiped out in every part of the world, except in their country.

“The campaign to end polio also means so much to me, because it shows what we can achieve when we work together. Eradication is very close,” he said.

He added that “the tools designed to combat polio have proved vital to fighting other diseases, including COVID-19 and investing in the fight against polio means stronger health systems for everyone”.

According to a statement on its website, the Gates Foundation has contributed nearly $5 billion to the polio eradication initiative.

About WHS 2022

Co-organised by the WHO, the WHS 2022 scheduled to hold from 16 to 18 October aims to strengthen exchange, stimulate innovative solutions to health challenges, position global health as a key political issue and promote a global health conversation in the spirit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the WHO, the summit will feature more than 300 speakers from all regions of the world.

It added that more than 40 WHO experts will be among the speakers. They will share their knowledge, views and vision during keynote sessions, panel debates, workshops, global health insights brainstorming sessions and side events.

WHS 2022 will focus on “Making the Choice for Health” by reflecting on the most pressing topics, including Investment for Health and Well-Being, Climate Change and Planetary Health, Architecture for Pandemic Preparedness, Digital Transformation for Health, Food Systems and Health, Health Systems Resilience and Equity and Global Health for Peace