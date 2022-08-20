Nigeria recorded a five per cent increase in violent cases against children between 2016 and 2021, according to the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), developed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The survey revealed that 90 per cent of children between the ages of 1 to 14 experienced at least one form of violent discipline by caregivers in 2021.

Implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the survey also revealed that Cross River and Imo states accounted for the highest level of violent discipline with 99 per cent, while Sokoto State accounted for the lowest level of violent discipline with 62 per cent.

On child labour, the survey recorded a 19 per cent reduction within the same year under review, as 50 per cent of children of ages 5 to 17 experienced child labour in 2016 reduced to 30 per cent in 2021.

It stated that the smallest proportions of children engaged in child labour are found in Lagos (10 per cent) and Ondo (9 per cent), while the largest proportions are in Bauchi (55 per cent) and Katsina (50 per cent).

The survey was launched Tuesday alongside the National Immunisation Coverage (NIC) Survey Report by Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

MICS Survey

The MICS Survey is a household survey developed by UNICEF to assist countries in filling data gaps for monitoring human development indicators in general and the situation of children and women, in particular.

It has evolved over the years to respond to changing data needs, expanding from 28 indicators in the first round in 1999 to 200 in its current sixth.

The NBS implemented MICS which provides data on child mortality, health, nutrition, education, child and social protection, women’s healthcare and empowerment, water, sanitation and hygiene, while NICS assesses vaccination coverage provided through the health systems.

Indicators produced for the first time include social transfer, household energy use, child functioning and foundational learning skills.