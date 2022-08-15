The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new Lassa fever infections and one death in the 31st week of 2022, spanning 1-7 of August.

This was disclosed in the latest situation report on the disease published Monday on the NCDC website.

The report shows that the number of confirmed cases increased from 10 in the 30th week to 13 cases reported from Ondo, Edo, Kogi, Ebonyi and Imo States.

Cumulatively, from the first week to the 31st week, the NCDC said 165 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021, which was 23.1 per cent.

Overall in 2022, a total of 880 people have been infected with Lassa fever, across 100 local government areas in 25 states of the federation.

The report shows that the trio of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States topped the infection charts by accounting for 70 per cent of all the confirmed cases.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection chart with 31 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi States accounted for 26 and 13 per cent of the infections respectively.

The NCDC also maintained that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week and that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food, household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.