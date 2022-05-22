Following the continued spread of the infectious disease- Monkeypox, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has called on “everybody” to show concern in the efforts to curtail the spread.

Speaking on Sunday at an airbase in South Korea just before departing for Japan, Mr Biden described the situation as something “everybody should be concerned about”.

The President added that U.S. health officials are currently looking into possible treatments and vaccines, Reuters reports.

According to CNN, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is currently monitoring six people in the country for possible Monkeypox infections after they sat near an infected traveller who had symptoms while on a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox cases

On May 7, 2022, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) announced it detected the first Monkeypox infection in an unidentified individual who returned to England from Nigeria.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 12-member states have submitted cases of Monkeypox, meaning that more cases are expected to be identified with an expansion in surveillance across non-endemic countries.

WHO’s latest analysis shows that as of 21 May, 92 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of Monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported, with no associated deaths so far.

On the log of infections in non-endemic countries, the confirmed cases in the UK, Portugal and Spain have doubled from 21 to 30 cases each, while the U.S. and other states have one to five infections each.

WHO added that the reported cases thus far have no established travel links to endemic areas such as Benin, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified in animals only), Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.

Clades of monkeypox

The WHO added that to date, all cases whose samples were confirmed by PCR have been identified as being infected with the West African clade of monkeypox.

There are two clades of the Monkeypox virus: the West African clade and the Congo Basin (Central African) clade.

The West African clade of monkeypox virus infection sometimes leads to severe illness in some individuals, as the disease is usually self-limiting with documented case fatality ratio to be around one per cent.

The Congo Basin clade, on the other hand, may be as high as 10 per cent, as children are also at higher risk, and Monkeypox during pregnancy may lead to complications, congenital Monkeypox, or stillbirth.