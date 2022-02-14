With no fatalities reported, Nigeria on Sunday recorded 38 additional coronavirus infections across seven states of the federation.

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday morning indicates a significant decrease in the figure of newly confirmed cases.

According to the latest COVID-19 situation report for the fifth week of 2022, spanning January 31 to February 6, 2022, the NCDC noted that the number of new infections decreased to 698 from 836 reported in the fourth week.

The report shows that in the fifth week, the number of samples tested decreased to 44,585 from 60,873, while the discharged cases also decreased to 1,026 from 2,611 reported in the fourth week.

However, the latest data for Sunday shows that Nigeria’s infection toll increased to 254,016, while the fatality toll remains at 3,141.

The disease centre noted that a total of 230,397 people have now been discharged, while over 20,500 people are still down with the illness nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, reported 19 infections for February 12 and 13, 2022.

Imo State came second on the log with 10 cases, followed by Plateau State with three cases.

Also, Nasarawa and Osun states reported two cases each, while Kaduna and Ogun states recorded a single case each.

NCDC also noted that eight states: Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Ekiti, FCT, Kano, Oyo, and Sokoto, reported that they recorded no cases on Sunday.