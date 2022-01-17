On Monday, Nigeria’s total fatality from the coronavirus infection rose to 3,103 from 3,095 reported 24 hours earlier.

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the disease, contributed to the rise in fatalities with a backlog of eight cases.

The disease centre disclosed this on its Facebook page on Monday morning, noting that 301 new infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the NCDC failed to disclose the specific date of the backlog of deaths from Lagos State, it added that the commercial city reported a backlog of 175 infections of the 301 cases, for January 1 to 5, 2022.

The disease centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 250,929.

It added that a total of 224,052 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, which topped the infection chart, Ondo and Osun states in the South-west followed with 42 and 23 cases respectively, to rank second and third on the log.

Rivers State in the South-south reported 21 cases, followed by Nasarawa and Oyo states with 16 and eight cases respectively.

While Gombe and Kaduna States reported seven cases each, the FCT and Kano State recorded a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that four states: Abia, Bauchi, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no case on Sunday.