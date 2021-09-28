The Ekiti State government has said the number of suspected cases of cholera is now six, with five of the cases undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Oyebanji Filani, announced on Friday that five suspected cases were picked up at Moba Local Government Area of the state.

He , however, said the state had activated its surveillance machinery to ensure the situation was put under control.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Filani said an additional one suspected case had also been picked up.

The cholera outbreak in Nigeria has already affected 27 states and the FCT.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, a total of 2,404 persons have died of the disease since it’s outbreak in Nigeria this year.

As of Week 36, which is between September, a total of 72,910 suspected cases were recorded in 27 states and the FCT and from 336 local government areas.

The affected states are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

In the week 36, which is between September 6-12, 2021, 23 persons died of the disease out of 1,182 suspected cases reported from 13 states.

They are Bauchi (472), Katsina (194), Borno (106), Jigawa (95), Yobe (80), Kaduna (68), Adamawa (63), Sokoto (38), Gombe (34), Abia(13), Taraba (10), Ogun (8) and Niger (1).

Mr Filani said stool and water samples had been taken for laboratory test.

He said the result of the test on the water sample would be ready on Tuesday while that of the stool would come in on Thursday.

“The two samples will allow us to confirm that it is cholera or not,” he said.

“At the moment, we are treating suspected cholera cases though the signs and symptoms are there.”

He further said the government was already reaching out to the communities for adequate enlightenment in the area of hygiene.

According to him, the state has heightened its surveillance in all the local government areas, particularly the ones bordering states which had recorded the disease.

Mr Filani had earlier cautioned residents to be mindful of what they eat and drink, while they observe basic hand washing and proper storage of food and water.

He had also urged them to seek medical attention when they notice symptoms.

