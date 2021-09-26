ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Saturday recorded two additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 210 fresh cases reported across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday night.

The data indicates that Nigeria’s total infections from the pandemic currently stands at 204,201 while the fatality toll increased to 2,673.

Breakdown

The breakdown revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 79 cases, followed by Edo with 20, while Anambra ranked third with 19 cases.

Rivers State, Delta and Bayelsa in the South-south recorded 18, six and one cases respectively.

Apart from Lagos, other southwestern states of Ondo, Oyo and Ekiti reported 15, 13 and eight cases respectively.

The FCT also recorded five cases, while Gombe in the North-east recorded 14 cases.

Kaduna and Kano in the North-west recorded 11 and one respectively.

It also noted that six states – Benue, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara – recorded no fresh cases

UK to relax travel restriction

Meanwhile, Nigerians visiting the United Kingdom, may begin to heave a sigh of relieve as the authorities have announced that beginning from October 4, travel restrictions placed on Nigerians and nationals of some other countries may be reviewed.

The decision might not be unconnected to the expression of frustration by many Nigerians visiting the country who have have accused the UK authorities of subjecting them to paying more for COVID-19 testing, even after taking full doses of vaccination in the country.

On Saturday, a statement credited to the high commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing, also noted that reports suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue.

Ms Laing said the UK recognizes the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured.