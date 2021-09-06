ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new director-general for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to a statement posted on Facebook by a presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa, a professor, will replace Chikwe Ihekweazu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ihekweazu was recently appointed an assistant director-general of the global health body – World Health Organisation (WHO).

The outgoing NCDC boss is expected to resume on November 1, 2021.

But while the details of the appointment of Mr Adetifa is yet to be made public, there are indications that Mr Ihekweazu will hand over the administration of the disease centre to him before he leaves for his new office in Germany.

About Mr Adetifa

A quick search on the internet has exposed the huge potential in Mr Iheakweazu’s successor.

According to the Kenya-based KEMRI|Wellcome Trust Research Programme, a world renowned health research unit of excellence, the new NCDC boss is a clinical epidemiologist in the epidemiology and demography department at the research programme.

MrAdetifa, an associate professor of infectious diseases epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, obtained his medical degree at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State, Nigeria.

He trained in Paediatrics and Child Health at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and received the Fellowship of the West Africa College of Physicians in Paediatrics in 2005.

He studied Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and was awarded his MSc by the University of London in 2009. He got his PhD from the University of Amsterdam in 2012 for research in Tuberculosis Epidemiology. His research interests are in vaccine impact/effectiveness studies, innovative approaches/surveillance tools for monitoring vaccination, tuberculosis epidemiology, and evidence synthesis including systematic reviews.

Mr Adetifa was awarded the MRC/DFID African Research Leader Fellowship in 2018, and he is a member of both the Kenyan National Immunisation Coordinating Committee and the World Health Organisation, Africa Region’s (WHO-AFRO) Regional Immunisation Technical Advisory Group.