ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released some stringent safety measures as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus infections in the orientation camps across the country.

The organisation, in a statement signed by its director of press, Adenike Adeyemi, and obtained by Premium Times on Thursday, said prospective corp members (PCM) must undergo compulsory COVID- 19 test before entering the camp.

She said only those who tested negative would be admitted for the orientation course.

“RDT is administered on all camp officials and prospective corps members before entrance into the camps and only PCMs and officials that test negative are allowed into the camps,” she said.

The 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course commenced on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Other measures

Mrs Adeyemi said the number of participants allowed into camps across the country has been reduced to ensure enough room for physical distancing.

She said prospective corps members will resume orientation courses in batches over a period of five days in order to avoid the crowd during registration.

“Measures put in place by NYSC management to ensure safe camp reopening include an excellent partnership with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over the last year.

READ ALSO:

“Presence of NCDC surveillance team and state health officials on NYSC camps nationwide, testing of all visitors and non-camp officials entering the camp premises, ” she said.

She also said camp officials whose results are “reactive or positive” will be taken over by the NCDC surveillance team on camp.

The spokesperson noted that fumigation and decontamination of all NYSC camps will be carried out before the commencement of any orientation exercise.

Other measures include hand washing locations available at strategic locations within the camps, and that information, education and communication materials are freely distributed to educate and sensitise all on adherence to guidelines on COVID-19 prevention.

She added; “Two-metre bed spacing with adequate ventilation is ensured in all camps. Fumigation and decontamination of all camps are done before the commencement of any orientation exercise.

“With the above and compliance with all non-pharmaceutical interventions, NYSC has put in place adequate measures towards the safe re-opening of orientation camps for the 2031 Batch ‘B’ stream 11 orientation course.”

Contributions

Meanwhile, Mrs Adeyemi said both the TY Danjuma Foundation and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) have donated a total of 130,000 COVID-19 test kits to the scheme to aid the testing exercise.

She said this will ensure everyone, vaccinated or not, undergoes the compulsory COVID-19 test before gaining entrance to the camp.