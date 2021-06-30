ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that one person died in the country from the coronavirus complications on Tuesday.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning, noting that Nigeria’s fatality toll now stands 2,120.

The disease centre also said that 11 new were recorded on Tuesday across five states, raising the total infections in the country to 167,543.

It noted that both Kaduna and Oyo States recorded three cases each while Plateau and Rivers State also reported two each. Ogun State recorded a single case.

Specifics

The NCDC said Nigeria has tested 2,300,266 samples since the pandemic started in the country in February 2020, and that a total of 163,985 people have recovered after treatment as of Tuesday night.

The agency said the country’s active COVID-19 cases are now 1,438.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) the agency in charge of the country’s vaccination rollout programme, said about 3.2 million eligible persons have so far received the vaccines.