ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 35 new cases of coronavirus disease, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.

In an update on its Facebook page Sunday morning, NCDC said the new cases, which were recorded in four states, raised the total infection in the country to 167,465.

Lagos leads Friday’s infection tally with 30 cases.

The commercial city of roughly 20 million people has recorded over 60,000 cases and more than 450 deaths.

According to the NCDC update, nobody died from the disease in the last 24 hours. One death was recorded a day earlier dragging the fatality toll in the country to 2,119 in total.

Specifics

Aside Lagos, the three other states that contributed to the 35 new cases on Saturday are Kwara with three cases while Gombe and Kano reported one each.

A breakdown of the NCDC data shows that nine persons were discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 163,946.

Meanwhile, about 1,400 infections are still active in the country.

The NCDC, in the update, said Nigeria has tested 2,231,409 samples since the pandemic spread to the country in 2020.