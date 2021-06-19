ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State on Friday topped Nigeria’s coronavirus infection chart as the country recorded 13 new cases.

According to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Saturday morning, the new cases have raised the total infections in the country to 167,155.

The NCDC in the update on its website said no new death was recorded on Friday as the death toll from the disease still stands at 2,117.

Nigeria has recorded no fatality from the infection within the last two weeks while the daily infection figure has also significantly reduced. The country is yet to record more than 100 daily cases in more than a month.

But health experts still want Nigerians to apply safety, saying the actual severity of the outbreak in the country could be masked by acute under testing in some states such as Kogi.

Specifics

According to the disease centre, Delta State reported nine of the 13 new infections with Gombe and Rivers State sharing the remaining four cases equally.

It is surprising to note that the country’s epicentre for pandemic recorded no infection on Friday.

The NCDC in the update said Nigeria has tested 2,231,409 samples since the index case was reported in February, 2020.

It further noted that a total of 163,540 recoveries have been made across the country as five patients were discharged after treatment on Friday.

The agency said that the country’s active COVID-19 cases is now 1,494.