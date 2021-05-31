ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria saw a further decline in coronavirus cases on Sunday as the country looks forward to receiving more vaccine doses to put the pandemic completely at bay.

Only 30 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in three states across the country on Sunday, one shy of the 31 reported in six states 24 hours earlier.

The development is a confirmation of a trend of low figures that have continued in the month of May.

An update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night also indicated no death was recorded as the nation’s fatality figure still stands at 2,071.

With 30 new cases on Sunday, the total number of infections in the country stands at 166,315.

The infections have reduced significantly to an average of less than 100 per day in three weeks. Likewise, deaths have declined with less than five fatalities recorded over the same period.

Hospitalisations also declined with less than 8,000 active cases and a total of 156,558 infected persons discharged, more than a third of the over 166,000 total infections.

Breakdown

The 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in three states as Lagos tops the chart with 26 new cases while Rivers and Kwara recorded three and one respectively.

More than two million tests have been conducted in Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people.

About 1.2 million people have also received, at least, their first shots of the Oxford vaccines.

Global statistics

Worldwide, the death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 3.5 million since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The number of infections globally stands at more than 171 million with about 153 million recoveries, according to worldometer.info