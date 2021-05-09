Some countries across the globe are still experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Globally, there have been more COVID-19 cases reported in the last two weeks than during the first six months of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As a precautionary measure to minimise the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nigeria last Sunday announced a temporary ban on non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days of intended arrival into Nigeria.

These countries are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and health authorities said more than half of last week’s COVID-19 cases were reported in India and Brazil.

Amidst this, more Nigerians are still taking shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and over 1.6million persons have received their first dose of the vaccines, according to data by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Here is a round-up of some of the health stories which made headlines last week.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 30 new cases in three states

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 30 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in three states.

Saturday’s figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,370, according to an data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday.

Why Nigeria may not meet its COVID-19 vaccination target

About two months after it rolled out one of Africa’s largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, Nigeria had administered only 1.2 million vaccine shots, less than two per cent of a target it set for the end of the year.

To achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, Nigeria had set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of its over 200 million population before the end of 2021, and 70 per cent by the end of 2022.

COVID-19: Nigeria bans travellers from Brazil, India, Turkey

The Nigerian government has announced a temporary ban on non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days of intended arrival into Nigeria.

This is due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Mr Mustapha said the travel ban does not apply to passengers who only transited through these countries that have been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Nigeria identified 350,000 Persons living with HIV in past 18 months – NACA

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s AIDS management agency, NACA, said about 350,000 Persons Living with HIV (PLWHIV) were identified within the last 18 months.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu, made this known on Tuesday during a national dialogue on Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV(PMTCT).

The dialogue was organised by the National AIDS/STIs Control Programme of the federal ministry of health.

NCDC urges Nigerians to prioritise hand hygiene to halt spread of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has advised the general public to prioritise good hand hygiene as part of efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Director-General of the agency, Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the advice during an awareness walk to commemorate the 2021 World Hand Hygiene Day in Abuja on Wednesday.

Represented by the Head of Prevention Programme & Knowledge Management Department of the agency, Chinwe Ochu, Mr Ihekweazu said good hand hygiene can save lives and prevent the transmission of infections.

COVID-19: More cases reported in last two weeks than first six months – WHO

The Director-General of the international health agency, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said more than half of last week’s COVID-19 cases were reported in India and Brazil.

He said there are many other countries globally that are facing a fragile situation.

World Asthma Day: 339 million people affected globally- Expert

A professor of medicine, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Gregory Erhabor, on Wednesday said that asthma affects about 339 million people annually with over 500,000 hospitalisations and about 400,000 deaths across the globe.

Mr Erhabor, who is also President, Asthma and Chest Care Foundation, said this in a statement signed on Wednesday to commemorate the World Asthma Day, with the theme: ‘Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions’.

Abuja authorities announce deadline for current COVID-19 vaccination

The Programme Officer, Immunisation Services, FCT Primary Health Care Board (FPHCB), Salome Tor, says the current COVID-19 vaccination exercise will end in six days time, precisely May 14.

The officer addressed journalists on Friday in Abuja at a one-day media orientation workshop on COVID-19 vaccination in FCT.

22,000 Nigerian children infected with HIV annually — UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has said that about 22,000 Nigerian children get infected with HIV annually.

UNICEF’s Chief of Management for Results, Claes Johansson, who disclosed this at the national dialogue meeting for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, PMTCT, of HIV in Nigeria on Tuesday, said about two-thirds of the infected children do not get treatment.

US Grants $73m COVID-19 Assistance to Nigeria

The United States Government has explained the impact of her health missions to Nigeria, which it claimed, has benefitted more than 60 million Nigerians at different social strata and across all the geo-political zones.

Specifically, the world’s most powerful State has revealed that it contributed more than $73 million in equipment and technical assistance since the outbreak of COVID-19, a highly infectious viral disease that has killed over 2,063 in Nigeria.

COVID-19: 1% of Lagos residents vaccinated – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says that about 260,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Abayomi told a ministerial media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos that the figure represented just one per cent of the state’s population.

He said the second phase of vaccination would start soon and warned that Nigeria stood the risk of experiencing a third wave, having vaccinated only less than one per cent of its population.