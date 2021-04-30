ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of a steady run of low figures, Nigeria on Thursday recorded 62 new COVID-19 infections in 10 states.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,055, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined with only two deaths recorded in the last 16 days.

A breakdown of the data shows that 20 persons were discharged on Thursday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,041.

Meanwhile, a little over 10,000 infections are still active in the country.

New COVID-19 cases

The 62 new cases were reported from 10 states:

Lagos-38, Kaduna-6, Ondo-6, Ogun-3, Akwa Ibom-2, FCT-2, Rivers-2, Edo-1, Kano-1 and Oyo-1

Lagos had the highest figure on Thursday with 38 new cases followed by Kaduna and Ondo with six new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,912,628 tests, according to the NCDC.

Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination in early March beginning with healthcare workers. Approximately 1.2 million people have since been vaccinated.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, leads the chart with over 231,000 persons already vaccinated, an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shows.