ADVERTISEMENT

An additional 14,843 people received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria on Thursday.

This brings the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 1,148,168.

“As of today, April 22, 1, 148, 168 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Twitter Thursday evening.

The data shows that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, takes the lead with 223,159 persons vaccinated.

This is followed by Kano with 59,374 persons vaccinated, Kaduna – 58, 809, FCT – 54,298 and Ogun with 53,355 vaccinated persons

Having received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in early March, Nigeria commenced vaccination beginning with healthcare workers.

The country received another 300,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine from telecom giant MTN and additional 100,000 doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines from the Indian government.

The Covishield is a brand of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the head of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said the inoculation of frontline health workers in some states has been completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.

The Nigerian government had said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated in four phases.

To achieve this, “the vaccine roll-out will be in four phases, starting with health workers, frontline workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders,” Mr Shuaib said.

As of Wednesday night, Nigeria has recorded 164,488 COVID-19 infections and 2,061 fatalities. Of this figure, 154,441 persons have been successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to the virus.