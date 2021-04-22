ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This makes it the ninth consecutive day that the country recorded no deaths from the virus that has infected over 144 million persons globally and led to over 3 million deaths.

With zero fatality recorded on Wednesday, the death toll from the virus in Nigeria remains 2,061.

The infectious disease agency disclosed that the 65 new cases were reported from 11 states -Lagos-41, Kaduna-6, Kano-3, Rivers-3, Plateau-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Imo-2, Oyo-2, Edo-1, Bauchi-1 and Osun-1.

With the new cases, Nigeria has recorded a total of 164,488 infections as of April 21, 2021.

According to the data, 35 persons were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons to 154,441

There are still about 10,000 active cases in the country.

The health agency also said it has conducted over 1.8 million COVID-19 tests in the country since the index case was reported in February 2020.

Vaccination

Nigeria has continued the vaccination of its citizens, which it commenced in March.

As of Wednesday, 1,133,325 eligible Nigerians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

According to the update, Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, tops the chart with 218,174 persons already vaccinated.

This is followed by Kano with 59,040 persons vaccinated, Kaduna – 58, 026 , Ogun – 53,314 and the FCT with 52,348 vaccinated persons.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the head of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said inoculation of frontline health workers in some states has been completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.

“We have been careful to ensure that only those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the current phase are being vaccinated.

“These include health workers and their support staff, other frontline workers, strategic leaders and in the last few days, we have also included those who meet the age requirements,” he said.

Mr Shuaib has also assured the general public of the efficacy of the vaccines. He said no Nigerian has developed any severe side effects following the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.