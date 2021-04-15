ADVERTISEMENT

The total COVID-19 infections in Nigeria reached 164,000 on Wednesday with 89 new cases recorded in 10 states.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night.

Nigeria has had a steady run of low infection figures in the past month.

The 89 new cases on Wednesday raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 164,000.

Daily deaths from COVID-19 have also drastically declined in the past two weeks with no new fatalities recorded from the disease in the past 48 hours.

The fatality toll in the country remains 2,061.

Only three deaths have been reported from the disease in Nigeria in nearly three weeks.

Specifics

The 89 new cases were reported from 10 states: Lagos-19, FCT-15, Adamawa-12, Akwa Ibom-10, Cross River-9, Rivers-6, Ogun-6, Kano-5, Kaduna-4, Osun-3.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 163,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to the NCDC, over 154,270 patients have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria received nearly 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca through the WHO-led COVAX initiative on March 3.

It began the inoculation drive on March 5, and so far about a million people have been vaccinated, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The current phase covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

Amid concerns over the efficacy of the vaccine, Faisal Shuaib, the head of the agency, said no Nigerian has developed any known severe side effects following the vaccination.