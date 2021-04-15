The Amuwo Odofin Maternal and Child Centre (AOMCC) in Lagos State achieved zero mortality out of a total of 493 birth deliveries it recorded between January and March this year.

According to figures made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the hospital’s normal deliveries were 246, while its caesarean section recorded 247 births during the first quarter of this year.

Oladapo Soyinka, AOMCC Chief Medical Director, said the feat was made possible following staff motivation and synergy with partners.

Mr Soyinka, who spoke at the hospital’s Fourth Annual Stakeholders Meeting on Wednesday in Lagos, said the number one cause of maternal mortality in sub-Saharan Africa was bleeding without immediate medical response.

Nigeria has about 512 maternal mortality per 100,000 births, one of the worst in the world, according to health minister Osagie Ehanire.

Mr Soyinka said that AOMCC had at the beginning of the year set a vision of “No Mortality.”

“We decided that we will have zero tolerance for maternal mortality; any case that comes, we will give it our best shot,” he said.

He said, to achieve that, the hospital’s staff were motivated by receiving rewards for every month that there was no record of maternal mortality.

Mr Soyinka said apart from staff motivation, another major reason for the achievement of zero maternal mortality was the synergy between the hospital and its partners.

He reiterated that having a good rapport with them had helped reduced issues that could lead to complications and maternal mortality.

He noted that there were challenges which the hospital was able to salvage by having a responsive team.

He said: “We reached out to all the primary health centres, the Association of General Practitioners, traditional birth attendants, and made our numbers accessible.

“We are also working on early referrals, they can call to find out if there’s a bed space or call to let us know they are transferring a patient to us.

“The Chairman of traditional birth attendants in Amuwo Odofin, the Medical Officers of Oriade and Festac have my number and can call me and say, ‘somebody has been in labour and is bleeding.

“Immediately I receive such calls, I alert my hospital staff to get ready as we salvage the issue once they arrive.”

Earlier, Mr Soyinka said the hospital had increased its patient satisfaction benchmark to 90 per cent in 2021 from 80 per cent in 2020.

He commended the Lagos State Government for helping it achieve the landmark by improving the hospital’s manpower with additional doctors, nurses and laboratory scientists.

He added that the hospital was already working on its space constraints and had collaborated with a non-governmental organisation to have additional buildings.

Also, Mercy Alokha, AOMCC Director of Service Delivery, said the hospital’s achievement was a result of feedback received from patients and stakeholders.

“Our patients are watching us and appreciating what we are doing.

They have given us ideas on things they want us to do better.

“They want more rooms, privacy and confidentiality where they can consult with doctors without others listening.

“We are working on improving the space constraints,” Ms Alohka said.

