The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday reported 129 new COVID-19 infections in 13 states across the country.

The new figure raised the total infection tally to 162,891.

The health agency disclosed this in an update on Wednesday night on its social media accounts.

According to the update, one COVID-19-related death was also recorded, bringing the number of lives lost to the disease to 2,057.

About 116 patients were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres on Wednesday, while a total of 151,648 people have recovered from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria currently has 9,186 active cases of the ailment.

Specifics

The 129 new cases were reported from 13 states – Lagos (46), Ondo (19), Nasarawa (14), Kaduna (11), Borno (9), Bauchi (8), Akwa Ibom (5), FCT (5), Jigawa (4), Plateau (3), Bayelsa (2), Osun (2) and Rivers (1).

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

More than 700,000 Nigerians have received their first shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.