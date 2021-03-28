Countries around the globe are ramping up COVID-19 vaccination to protect citizens against the virus which has infected over 127 million people globally.

Nigeria has received over four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with over 370,000 people already vaccinated with their first dose, data released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Friday shows.

As of Saturday night, Nigeria has recorded 162,489 COVID-19 cases and 2,041 deaths, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Amidst the pandemic, World Tuberculosis Day was commemorated on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global epidemic.

Here is a round-up of some of the health stories which made headlines last week.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 101 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,489.

The health agency disclosed this on its official Twitter handle Sunday morning.

It said that two COVID-19-related deaths were recorded within the period, bringing the number of lives lost to the disease to 2,041.

World Tuberculosis Day: How COVID-19 is affecting TB treatment, intervention

Every March 24, the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is commemorated to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global epidemic.

Marking the event, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the theme of the World TB Day 2021 – ‘The Clock is Ticking’ – conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

“This is especially critical in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put End TB progress at risk,” the WHO said in a statement Tuesday.

Over 413 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced globally

At least 413 million doses of nine different COVID-19 vaccines have been produced globally.

This is according to an analysis conducted by predictive science intelligence company, Airfinity.

The recently released data indicates that the total number of COVID-19 doses expected by the end of this year is around 9.5 billion.

World Tuberculosis Day: Eight ways to prevent spread of TB

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being a vaccine-preventable disease, around 245,000 Nigerians die from Tuberculosis (TB) every year, data from the World Health Organisation shows.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that often affect the lungs.

This PREMIUM TIMES report highlights a few tips to prevent the spread of TB.

Over 370,000 Nigerians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Barely three weeks after Nigeria commenced vaccination of its citizens against the COVID-19 virus, over 370,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of Friday, 374,585 eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated, data released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shows.

World Tuberculosis Day: Health experts call for more awareness

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day, health experts have called for more awareness to ensure cases are reported at an early stage.

The Chairman of the 2021 Tuberculosis (TB) Day committee, Ayodele Awe, while speaking at a medical outreach in Lugbe community on Wednesday, said TB is curable only if detected early.

Nigeria receives 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from MTN – Official

Nigeria has received 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from telecom giant, MTN.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at its weekly briefing, on Monday, said the PTF received the vaccines on Sunday.

Over 26.5 million Nigerian children vulnerable to water-related diseases – UNICEF

The latest report by the United Nations’ children’s agency (UNICEF) has painted a grim picture of acute lack of potable water in Nigeria and its direct consequences on the health and growth of children.

The report was released on Monday in commemoration of World Water Day which is observed on March 22 every year, designated so by the UN to measure the world’s progress towards providing everyone with clean water for drinking and hygiene.

Nigeria recorded 15% increase in TB case notifications in 2020 – WHO

Despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Tuberculosis (TB) control programme in Nigeria, the country recorded a 15 per cent increase in TB case notifications in 2020.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Walter Mulombo, made this known at the launch of the Unified TB campaign in Abuja on Tuesday.

The launch was done ahead of the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day, celebrated on March 24 every year to raise public awareness about the health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

Nigeria makes progress one year after recording first COVID-19 death

Exactly one year ago today, Suleiman Achimugu became the first Nigerian to die from COVID-19. About 12 months later, the virus has claimed over 2,000 lives in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria, like most African countries, has not suffered from the worst effect of the pandemic, unlike its European and American counterparts.