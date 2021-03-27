ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases in 10 states, thus continuing a steady run of low infections figures.

The new tally, which is slightly higher than the 97 infections a day earlier, raised the total infections in the country to 162,388.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night.

In almost two weeks, daily infections have fallen below 300.

Nigeria also recorded three deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

The three deaths on Friday raised the fatalities in the country to 2,039 in total.

Specifics

The 113 new cases were reported from 10 states – Lagos (53), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (12), Ondo (6), Osun (3), FCT (2), Jigawa(1), Nasarawa (1) and Kano (1).

Lagos had the highest figure with 53 new cases on Friday followed by Rivers and the Akwa Ibom with 22 and 12 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC,149, 986 people have recovered after treatment. Meanwhile, over 11, 000 infections are still active in the country.