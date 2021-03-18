ADVERTISEMENT

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday declared the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for use against the virus.

This followed an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use, the BBC reported.

The agency’s safety committee said it would continue to study possible links between very rare blood clots and the vaccine.

“We still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine,” Emer Cooke, the agency’s Executive Director said at a press conference.

Cooke added that the regulator would raise awareness of the possible risks.

At least three European countries – Germany, France and Italy – on Monday joined a few others to temporarily paused the rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Having received nearly four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines, the Nigerian government on Monday assured its citizens of the safety of the vaccines.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the UK and the European Union had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

