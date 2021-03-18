ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government on Thursday said it will begin to vaccinate journalists against COVID-19 on Friday, which it said was part of efforts aimed at ensuring that the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is brought nearer to the people

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the facilitation centre was set up to main-stream journalists into the vaccination process because they are frontline workers.

“Journalists are frontline workers and deserve to be treated specially because their profession exposes them so much to the ravaging virus. They, like health workers and security people, were on the road when everyone else stayed at home at the height of the pandemic,” the statement said.

‘Therefore from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, journalists who have registered will be attended to by health workers who will be on hand at Iwe Irohin in Oke Ilewo to administer the vaccine,” Mr Somorin said.

The statement, however, advised journalists to register at the designated website, nphcdaict.com.ng. #Yestocovid19vaccine#, adding that the print out of the registration details would be required for record purposes.

The statement also enjoined journalists to avail themselves of the opportunity and advised that safety protocols must be combined with the vaccination to stay free from contracting the virus even after taking the vaccine.