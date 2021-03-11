ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Government says it has received 127,740 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

A statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, confirmed that the vaccines were received in Ibadan by the Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board.

Mr Adisa said the vaccines were received from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja.

According to him, the Executive Secretary of the board, Muideen Olatunji, “said that 127,740 doses of the vaccines received by the state government were part of the first phase of vaccines distribution by the federal government”.

Mr Olatunji was quoted as saying that the vaccines were received in good condition and that they had also been kept in appropriate cold rooms. He said the state has very strong cold rooms “and we cannot even use up to one-third of the capacity”.

He maintained that the state government had commenced the training of health workers who would administer the vaccines to residents.

He added that the medical workers would also be trained at the local government area levels.

He said the vaccines would be distributed to the 33 local government areas of the state where “they will be kept under appropriate conditions”.

Four other states in the South-west – Ogun, Lagos, Osun, and Ondo – received the COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government this week.

(NAN)