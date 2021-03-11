ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra said the state has received 78,810 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr Obiano said this at the COVID-19 vaccine introduction to the state at the Chuwkuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, on Thursday.

The governor urged residents of the state to obtain immunisation forms and make themselves available for administration of the vaccine in order to curb the spread of the virus.

He assured them that Anambra State had a good storage facility for the vaccines.

“Residents of Anambra should fill the vaccine form in order to be eligible for vaccination,” Mr Obiano said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Anambra State was rid of COVID-19 virus and other viral diseases.

Mr Obiano also warned the people of Anambra to always observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times as the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine does not guarantee 100 per cent immunity or cure for COVID-19 disease.

(NAN)