ADVERTISEMENT

Over 44,000 children below the age of five years have been immunised in Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano for the January round of the Immunisation Plus Days.

The Primary Health Care Coordinator in the area, Sani Dawaki, revealed this on Wednesday during the evening review meeting at Gabasawa, Kano.

The coordinator attributed the success of the exercise to the efforts of the district head of the area, the Fulani leaders as well as ward heads who mobilised their subjects.

In his comments, the district head, Sani Dawaki, called on health workers to put more efforts to ensure a polio-free Kano.

Meanwhile, the immunisation manager of the local government, Ahmad Ayuba, called on parents to always immunise their wards at every round of the exercise.

He urged them to take their newborns for routine immunisation in order to keep them healthy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, which began on Saturday, across the 44 local government areas of the state ended on Wednesday. (NAN)