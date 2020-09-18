ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump on Friday said a vaccine developed by the U.S. essentially for its citizens will be ready for application by April 2021.

A report by the New York Post quoted Mr Trump as saying the vaccine was in the “final stage,” adding, “We essentially have it”.

“Since January, America’s brilliant doctors and scientists have been working around the clock. These are the best medical minds in the world by far and the vaccines are going through the gold standard of clinical trials,” Mr Trump reportedly told reporters in the White House briefing room.

“Three vaccines are already in the final stage,” he added.

Mr Trump also said he expected to have doses available for “every American” by April.

He reportedly criticised his rival in the upcoming polls, Joe Biden, over a recent remark that he (Trump) was rushing the process of securing a potent vaccine in order to endear himself to the electorate.

“Joe Biden’s anti-vaccine theories are putting a lot of lives at risk and they’re only doing it for political reasons,” Mr Trump said. “It’s very foolish as part of their war to try and discredit the vaccine now that they know that we essentially have it, we will be announcing it fairly soon.”

According to Worldometer, the U.S. has so far recorded 6,912, 344 cases of the deadly virus which first emerged in Wuhan, China in December, 2019.

About 202,923 deaths have also been recorded while 4,180,029 persons have recovered in the U.S.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, said it will know before November if its coronavirus vaccine is effective, CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday.

