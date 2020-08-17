COVID-19 matters dominate health stories last week

Related News

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the 1st World Mask Week (WMW) was also commemorated during the week.

The week, slated for August 7 to 14, aims at reinforcing the importance of wearing a facemask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of August 16, coronavirus has already infected over 21 million people and caused at least 769,207 deaths globally.

Nigeria has recorded over 48,000 cases and 974 deaths.

Here is a round-up of some of the health stories which made the headlines.

Nigeria records 325 new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night announced 325 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

That brought the total number of infections in the country to 48, 770.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections in the past three weeks, a sign that the country’s epidiemological curve is heading downwards.

First World Mask Week

The NCDC has joined the first global movement of World Mask Week (WMW) to motivate all citizens to wear facemasks toward reducing the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of NCDC, made this known in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first World Mask Week (WMW), slated for August 7 to 14, aims at reinforcing the importance of wearing a facemask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

New COVID-19 test and trace app

The British government on Thursday announced that it has launched a new COVID-19 test and trace app, with trials taking place in parts of the country.

The NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace App will start its trials from Thursday with residents on the Isle of Wight and NHS Volunteer Responders across England, followed shortly by residents in the London borough of Newham, according to the government.

Coronavirus: 50,000 deaths in five days

In less than five days, 50,000 deaths and a million new coronavirus infections were confirmed across the globe, a milestone that not just reflects the pathogen’s devastating spread but also the upscale in testing.

COVID-19: Survivors say mental health key to defeating virus

Some survivors of the COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), say mental health is key to defeating the virus.

The COVID-19 survivors said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Mary Adenuga, a lawyer, said that she recovered from the infection having tested positive on July 17.

She said that she experienced severe chest pains, extreme fatigue, lack of appetite and a high fever.

COVID-19: Nigeria approves N8.5 billion for test kits

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N8.5 billion for the purchase of items needed to test for COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, after Wednesday’s meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Ehanire said he presented a memo to FEC on the matter on behalf of the NCDC.

Coronavirus: Handwashing facilities key for safe reopening of schools

Nearly 820 million children worldwide do not have basic handwashing facilities at school, putting them at increased risk of COVID-19 and other transmittable diseases, according to a report published on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund, (UNICEF).

The Director- General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said access to water, sanitation and hygiene services is essential for effective infection prevention and control in all settings, including schools.

Council approves national healthcare provision fund guideline

The National Council on Health (NCH), has approved the 2020 Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), Guideline aimed at expanding the fiscal space for health.

Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Information, Media, Federal Ministry of Health said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Mr Ehanire describes the BHCPF, enshrined in the national health Act 2014, as an irrevocable testament of Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage.

Nigeria’s low COVID-19 cases due to low sample collection — NCDC

The NCDC says that the low number of the coronavirus cases in the country is due to lesser number of samples collected across the states.

Mr Ihekweazu said this on Thursday in Abuja during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

Mr Ihekweazu, who was represented by NCDC Head of Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, Elsie Ilori, said that the testing labs were underutilised because the states were not collecting enough samples for the laboratory to test.

Malaria: WHO targets 2.1 million children in Borno

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has targeted 2.1 million children for the 2020 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign in Borno.

SMC is designed to prevent and protect children against malaria.

The National Consultant Malaria Emergencies in Nigeria, Iniabasi Nglass, disclosed this during the inauguration of the SMC programme at the Elmiskin Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.

WHO chief calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that six months after first sounding the international alarm over COVID-19, it is now focused on shepherding global vaccine candidates through the necessary trials, and guaranteeing rapid, fair and equitable access to them for all countries.