World Breastfeeding Week, COVID-19 pandemic, others dominate health stories last week

The world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 19 million people and caused at least 728,453 deaths globally.

Nigeria has recorded over 46,000 cases of the virus and 942 deaths.

Although the pandemic has overshadowed other health issues across the world, the World Breastfeeding Week was commemorated during the week.

Here is a round-up of some of the health stories which made headlines.

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 46,000

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus infections surpassed 46,000 as of the end of last week.

But Saturday’s figure, 453, is one of the lowest in the last eight days, bringing the total infections in the West African nation to 46,140.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov, on Saturday, said out of the 46,140 infected persons so far, more than 33, 000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment across the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said six fatalities were recorded from the virus in the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 942.

Risks of COVID-19 infection through breastfeeding negligible —WHO

The risk of COVID-19 infection from breastfeeding is negligible and has never been documented, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The health agency made this known via a statement published on its website to commemorate the 2020 World Breastfeeding Week which ran from August 1 to 7.

WHO said both infants and mothers are protected from any risk the COVID-19 virus poses if they practice exclusive breastfeeding.

Exclusive breastfeeding: NASS to review health insurance bill

The National Assembly has said it would review the National Health Insurance Authority Bill to incorporate exclusive breastfeeding into the Act.

The lawmakers said this would help create an enabling environment for exclusive breastfeeding and child nutrition in the country.

Senate Committee Chairman on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, disclosed this at a webinar to celebrate 2020 World Breastfeeding Week.

The webinar which had: “innovative strategies for improving breastfeeding and nutrition in Nigeria” was organised by Save the Children International.

How COVID-19 threatens Nigeria’s exclusive breastfeeding target

Concerns over COVID-19 are causing attention to slip from Nigeria’s breastfeeding target, a report by Premium Times shows.

Access to COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it is working hard to ensure that Nigerians have access to the COVID-19 vaccines when available.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, gave the assurance during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ihekweazu said that the centre was working with the global community to ensure this access.

He said that data on research and development of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the global scientific community showed that results on a possible vaccine were expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Access to family planning cut by 100%

Emergency indications in all the 20 local government areas of Ogun State show that the Southwest state may be faced with immediate spike of unsafe abortion and unwanted and teenage pregnancy which could lead to maternal mortality as the state battles dearth of health workers in almost all its health facilities.

Findings from various medical and health facilities visited by BusinessDay revealed that access to family planning services have been sharply reduced by 103 per cent due to lack of health personnel and challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic which are seriously affecting the usage and access to family planning services.

Global cooperation is only choice against COVID-19

With more than 18.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide as of Thursday, and 700,000 deaths, the UN’s top health official again appealed to countries to unite in the fight against the disease.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said this while addressing the Aspen Security Forum, which brings together top-level present and former government officials from the United States.

“For all our differences, we are one human race sharing the same planet and our security is interdependent – no country will be safe, until we’re all safe”, he told the virtual meeting.

COVID-19: World Bank approves $114.28 m for Nigeria

The World Bank has approved $114.28 million financing to help Nigeria prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 with specific focus on state level responses.

According to a statement from the bank on Friday, the amount includes $100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and $14.28 million grant from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.

It stated that the Federal Government would provide grants to thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (CoPREP).

FG to pay June hazard allowance of medical workers from August 10

The federal government has assured medical workers handling COVID-19 pandemic cases across the country of payment of their June hazard allowance from August 10.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, gave the assurance on Thursday at a meeting with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.

According to him, notwithstanding a shortfall in revenue, the government will start the payment with six hospitals, while expecting more funds.

Religious, traditional leaders pledge support to fight rape, violence against women

Traditional and religious leaders across the country have pledged their support to fight against rape and violence against women.

They made the pledge on Thursday at a Virtual Roundtable Conference on “Eliminating Gender Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices against Women and Girls.”

They confirmed the rising cases of rape in the country, adding that both religion and culture regard the act as evil and unacceptable.

Fubara Manuel, President, Christian Council of Nigeria, said that all the traditional churches were aware of the dangers associated with rape and violence against women.

10m people likely infected with virus in Afghanistan – Minister

An estimated 10 million people, as of Wednesday, had been infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan, Minister of Health, Ahamd Osmani said.

Mr Osmani said that based on a new study, 31.5 per cent of the country’s over 30 million inhabitants were infected with the virus.

He added that the capital Kabul had the highest percentage of infections in the country, with 53 per cent of people estimated to have had the virus.