COVID-19: Nigeria donates PPEs to Sao Tome and Principe

Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19

The federal government has donated N67 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Sao Tome and Principe.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday during a briefing by the PTF in Abuja.

“I am happy to inform you that as ECOWAS champion in the containment of COVID-19 in the West African sub-region, Mr President made a donation of 67 million worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe,” Mr Mustapha said.

The SGF said that the donation followed a request by the government of Sao Tome, seeking aid to help the country effectively manage the pandemic which is ravaging the world.

He said that medical equipment donated includes units of test kits, extraction kits, infrared thermometers, and other items of personal protective equipment to treat and test thousands in Sao Tome and Principe.

Meanwhile, the PTF Chairman appreciated the group of COVID-19 survivors that have added their voices to the campaign against stigmatization and urged others to always remember that COVID-19 was not a death sentence, stressing that “Nigerians need to support one another.

“Most importantly, let’s wear our masks properly, stay at home, especially for those above 60 years, maintain social distancing and continue to take personal responsibility while we encourage others to do same,” he said.

(NAN)

