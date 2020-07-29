Roche reports setback in testing arthritis drug for COVID-19

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche has announced that its arthritis drug RoActemra has not proven to be effective against COVID-19 in clinical trials.

The anti-inflammatory drug, which contains the active ingredient tocilizumab, did not improve the medical condition of hospitalised patients with pneumonia, nor did it lower their mortality.

However, Roche said on Wednesday it would continue a separate COVID-19 trial that would combine RoActemra with the antiviral drug remdesivir, which was originally developed against Ebola.

Scientists around the world are testing various existing medications as potential treatments against COVID-19, including treatments against HIV and multiple sclerosis.

(dpa/NAN)

