Primary healthcare currently inaccessible, unaffordable – Prof. Braide

The president-elect of the Nigerian Association of Science (NAS), Ekanem Braide, has revealed that primary healthcare is not affordable and accessible to poor Nigerians.

Speaking with Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live, the 2010 Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic honorary award recipient stated that, “42 years ago, after the Alma Ata Declaration, there is yet to be accessible and affordable healthcare that works, there hasn’t been healthcare coverage for all….”

“This is because now you have healthcare workers concentrated in the cities, you have secondary and tertiary facilities that are still treating patients with health problems that could be handled at the primary level.”

Ms Braide touched various topics like researchers’ prediction of Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality rate, the control of the spread of COVID-19, lockdown, and the future of primary health care post-COVID-19. She also spoke about basic social amenities helping in reducing the rate of morbidity and mortality.

“I wish the political leaders would just one day say that all their political appointees should provide their communities with potable water, that would solve a huge percentage of the health problems because so many are water-related and hygiene-related”.

The list of guests on the live show also included human rights activist and the Executive Director of ‘Education as a Vaccine’ Buky Williams, who shared some shocking statistics on the recent increase in the cases of sexual violence and murder of young women in the country.

“The lockdown keeps you trapped with your abuser. In Lagos state, they were seeing a 30% increase in calls to the domestic and sexual violence response team, and the UN women around May 4, released a brief, where the number of (sexual violence) cases across 26 states was 364 in March, two weeks later at the beginning of April, it increased to 794 of reported cases,” she revealed.

