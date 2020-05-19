LUTH delivers another COVID-19 patient of twins

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH]). [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, has delivered another COVID-19 patient of twins.

Wasiu Adeyemo, LUTH Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), made this known via the hospital’s official Twitter account.

Mr Adeyemo said: “LUTH delivers fourth patient (22 years old) with COVID-19 of twins (3.2kg and 3.25kg for girl and boy respectively) through a Cesaerian Section.

“The babies were delivered via a cesaerian section on Tuesday, May 19.

“The mother and babies are doing well; once again we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

This is the fourth time LUTH medical team would deliver pregnant COVID-19 patients of their babies.

The first patient was a 40-year-old woman who had a baby girl, the second was a 37-year-old who had a boy, while the third patient was a 33-year-old who was delivered of a boy.

(NAN)

