Australia launches COVID-19 tracing app

Australia has designed an app to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

In a tweet by Mr Morrison Monday, he said over two million Australians have so far downloaded the app.

Well done Australia. We’ve just passed 2m downloads for COVIDSafe. But we’ve still got more to do keep you & your family safe, protect our doctors & nurses & help us get back to the way of life we love. Join us in stopping the spread, download it now.https://t.co/Cg7e1mK3eU — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 27, 2020

Reuters reported that Mr Morrison had earlier said at least 40 per cent of the country’s 25.7 million population will need to download the app.

The Oceania country has been one of the most successful countries in the fight against the coronavirus disease, with 5,586 recoveries, which is 83 per cent of its 6,720 confirmed cases, and 83 deaths.

Daily figure of the virus has also dipped to less than 1 per cent in April, down from the 25 per cent in March.

These figures have been largely attributed to quick border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home order issued by the liberal party controlled government, actions which have raised Mr Morrison’s approval rating among Australians, according to The Australian Newspaper.

With the decrease in cases, some Australian states like Queensland and Western Australia have begun easing movement restrictions, according to Reuters.

Although strict restrictions are still being maintained in the country’s most populous states and coronavirus hotspots, Victoria and New South Wales.

Nonetheless, Reuters reported that the country has said it will soon begin testing people regardless of symptoms, firstly focusing on young adults and health workers.