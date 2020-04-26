Major health stories published last week

Related News

Nigeria and over 200 other countries are facing the coronavirus pandemic which has plagued the world in the past four months.

As of the time of reporting, almost three million people have been infected with the virus with over 200,000 deaths reported globally.

Aside from the pandemic, Nigeria is also still battling a Lassa fever outbreak. However, while the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is increasing, there has been a decline in Lassa fever infections reported in the last two weeks.

Here is a round up on these and some other health stories that made headlines last week

Lassa Fever: Nigeria records no death in two weeks

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed Lassa fever cases has risen to 979, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed.

The public health agency in its weekly situation report on the disease said although new cases are being detected, there is a gradual decline in the number of infections reported in the country.

NCDC said for the reporting week 16, Nigeria recorded no death from the virus. No death was also reported in week 15, as the death toll from the outbreak stood at 188.

Coronavirus: Imo records first case as Nigeria confirms 87 new infections

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 87 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the NCDC reported Sunday morning.

The cases were reported from nine states, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1182.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the outbreak in Nigeria, while Imo state recorded its first case.

Millions of children at risk with immunisation services disrupted amid COVID-19 pandemic

Making its call at the start of the 2020 edition of World Immunisation Week, UNICEF said on Saturday that millions of children are in danger of missing life-saving vaccines against measles, diphtheria and polio due to disruptions in immunisation service as the world focuses on slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

Last year, over 13 million children received no vaccines at all, and UNICEF is calling on governments to step up, warning disrupting immunisation services could leave even more of the world’s most marginalised children without access to life-saving vaccines.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines for measles, polio and other diseases were out of reach for 20 million children below the age of one every year. Given the current disruptions, UNICEF warned that this could create pathways to disastrous outbreaks in 2020 and well beyond.

COVID-19: No evidence that people who recovered can’t be re-infected – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no evidence that people who recovered from COVID-19 cannot be re-infected.

In a “Scientific Brief” released from its headquarters in Geneva on Saturday and posted on its website, WHO warned against propagating the idea of COVID-19 ‘immunity passport’.

“Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an ‘immunity passport’,” it said, stressing that such suggestions are wrong.

COVID-19: Nigeria has only 300 critical care doctors – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm that the country has only 300 critical care doctors, a number grossly insufficient should Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surge drastically.

The association also said the various researches on vaccines and cure by university scholars in the country may be hampered by federal government’s refusal to pay three months salaries it owes university workers.

Speaking during the Morning Show on Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, Tuesday, the President of NMA, Francis Faduyile, said these set of doctors trained to care for patients needing intensive care are in short supply in the country.

Coronavirus: Wearing of face masks in public now compulsory – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday that wearing of face masks in public places is now compulsory in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the state is firmly in the community transmission phase of the coronavirus pandemic and there is need for more precautions.

He said failure by Lagosians to use face masks in public places would attract penalties and sanctions.

U.S. coronavirus death toll exceeds 50,000

With the U.S. coronavirus death toll topping 51,000 and nearly one in six workers out of a job, Georgia, Oklahoma and several other states took tentative steps at reopening businesses on Friday, despite disapproval from President Donald Trump and medical experts.

Fitness clubs, hair salons, tattoo parlours and some other workplaces were allowed to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, disregarding warnings from public health officials that easing restrictions too soon could lead to more infections and deaths, Reuters news agency reported.