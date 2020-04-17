UNAIDS calls for increased global health spending

Related News

The United Nations programme for HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has appealed to nations to increase health spending and social protection schemes as an essential part of the economic response to COVID-19.

UNAIDS Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima, made the appeal during an online event on economic response to COVID-19 co-sponsored by the Global Development Policy Centre and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

“Health spending and social protection must be increased. This could be the basis for the rebuilding, not just a patch-up with bailouts,” she said. “Governments must invest in social protection.”

She said “the world is hoping come out of this crisis”, but she hoped it does so “with a determination to change economic models”.

“We need a Global Green New Deal, where the stimulus is invested in people and in the planet,” she said.

Ms Byanyima called for new economic models that expand universal health coverage and social protection to all.

“The model will boost decent work and pays decent wages, where the rewards are distributed across the whole supply chain and every stakeholder benefits equitably,” she added.

She suggested that a model in line with the Paris agreement on climate change should be adopted.

“COVID-19 is killing people. However, the scale and the consequences of the pandemic are man-made,” she said.

Global economic loss.

She said according to the International Labour Organisation, COVID-19 is expected to wipe out the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs.

“COVID-19 has pushed the world into a recession. The International Monetary Fund is reporting that the great lockdown is going to be worse than the global financial crisis of 2008.

“Those losses are the result of the extreme inequality that is hardwired into our global economy,” Ms Byanyima said.

“The steepness of the mortality curves, the depth of the economic losses and the social upheavals in different countries are the consequences of our policy choices, a function of the economic model that we have created.

“We are seeing some countries imposing what they are calling solidarity taxes on big businesses and on wealthy individuals.

“We are hearing about cancellation of student debts, health fees being waived, including user fees, and more support for carers. This is a new agenda,” she added