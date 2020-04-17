UNAIDS calls for increased global health spending

UNAIDS

The United Nations programme for HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has appealed to nations to increase health spending and social protection schemes as an essential part of the economic response to COVID-19.

UNAIDS Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima, made the appeal during an online event on economic response to COVID-19 co-sponsored by the Global Development Policy Centre and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

“Health spending and social protection must be increased. This could be the basis for the rebuilding, not just a patch-up with bailouts,” she said. “Governments must invest in social protection.”

She said “the world is hoping come out of this crisis”, but she hoped it does so “with a determination to change economic models”.

“We need a Global Green New Deal, where the stimulus is invested in people and in the planet,” she said.

Ms Byanyima called for new economic models that expand universal health coverage and social protection to all.

“The model will boost decent work and pays decent wages, where the rewards are distributed across the whole supply chain and every stakeholder benefits equitably,” she added.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Edo govt suspends transport revenue collection for April

She suggested that a model in line with the Paris agreement on climate change should be adopted.

“COVID-19 is killing people. However, the scale and the consequences of the pandemic are man-made,” she said.

Global economic loss.

She said according to the International Labour Organisation, COVID-19 is expected to wipe out the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs.

“COVID-19 has pushed the world into a recession. The International Monetary Fund is reporting that the great lockdown is going to be worse than the global financial crisis of 2008.

“Those losses are the result of the extreme inequality that is hardwired into our global economy,” Ms Byanyima said.

“The steepness of the mortality curves, the depth of the economic losses and the social upheavals in different countries are the consequences of our policy choices, a function of the economic model that we have created.

“We are seeing some countries imposing what they are calling solidarity taxes on big businesses and on wealthy individuals.

“We are hearing about cancellation of student debts, health fees being waived, including user fees, and more support for carers. This is a new agenda,” she added

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.