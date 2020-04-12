Major health stories published last week

Related News

The world in the past four months has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic which originated from China at the end of last year.

The virus has now affected about 212 countries, including Nigeria.

There was also a setback in the fight against another viral disease, Ebola, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a new case was reported some hours before the epidemic was declared over.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has reported 318 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 10 deaths. The country is still battling other diseases such as Lassa fever which has killed over 188 people this year.

Here is a round-up of some of the stories which made headlines last week

Coronavirus: Kano records first case as Nigeria’s total rises to 318

Kano State on Saturday recorded its first case of COVID-19, as the total tally of confirmed cases in Nigeria rose to 318, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed.

According to the new data released by NCDC, Nigeria’s tally of COVID-19 infections on Saturday evening increased to 318 from 305 on Friday.

To date, 70 cases have been discharged and 10 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

Measles claims seven children in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government confirmed the death of seven children after a measles outbreak in Malabo village in Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Bwalki Dilli, said a report from the Executive Secretary of the LG Primary Healthcare Authority, revealed that 25 children were infected with the disease.

“Out of 25 suspected measles cases from Fufore LGA, seven were children who were confirmed dead.

U.S. coronavirus death toll now world’s highest

The U.S. has now overtaken Italy to have the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, according to data from multiple sources.

Tallies by Johns Hopkins University, New York Times and Reuters news agency, all show that the country had no fewer than 20,506 COVID-19-related deaths.

With this, Italy, which used to be top, has fallen one step behind with no fewer than 19,468 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the U.S. also became the first county in the world to record no fewer than 2,000 deaths in a single day.

Buhari begs Nigerians to stay at home

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to obey the stay at home directive, a statement from his office said on Saturday.

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president has ordered the release of 70,000 tonnes of grain to augment the ongoing palliatives being distributed to vulnerable Nigerians.

“The freedom we ask you to willingly forsake today will only last as long as our scientific advisers declare they are necessary. But they are essential, world over, to halt and defeat the spread of this virus,” the president said.

Coronavirus: Atiku wants increased ‘hazard allowance’ for medical workers

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the federal government to review the “hazard allowance” given to health workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.

This is coming a day after the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, said he was “not aware” if health workers get hazard allowance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

An entry-level federal doctor or dentist earns an annual consolidated salary of about ₦1.7 million ($4,722), rising to ₦8.5 million ($23,611) for the highest grade. Of this, hazard allowance is ₦60,000 ($167), irrespective of level, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Being the first respondents to coronavirus patients, health workers are highly exposed to the infection.

Price high of not taking social distancing seriously – Health Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has warned that the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country could worsen if citizens do not strictly comply with measures such as social distancing and staying at home.

Mr Ehanire said during an appearance on Channels Television on Saturday evening that people need to “take social distancing seriously as the price of not taking it seriously is very high,”

He raised concern about the failure of many people to comply strictly with the lockdown order and other measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, saying such people “trivialise COVID-19 because they have not seen its effects”.

COVID-19: ECOWAS orders 120 ventilators for Member States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered 240,000 diagnostic kits, 240,000 extraction kits, 250,000 viral sample transport equipment, 285,100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 120 ventilators, among others, for member states to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, disclosed this in a communique issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the Commission has continued to closely monitor the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the world and particularly in West Africa.

COVID-19: FG provides N102 billion intervention in healthcare sector — Minister

The federal government says it has provided N102.5 billion in resources for direct interventions in the country’s healthcare sector.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said this at a news conference on fiscal stimulus measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices fiscal shock in Abuja on Monday.

She said N6.5 billion had already been made available to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for critical expenditure.

New Ebola case confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo

A new case of Ebola virus disease was confirmed on Friday in the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“While not welcome news, this is an event we anticipated. We kept response teams in Beni and other high risk areas for precisely this reason,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

As part of the active Ebola surveillance system in place to respond to the ongoing outbreak in DRC, thousands of alerts are still being investigated every day.

An alert is a person who has symptoms that could be due to Ebola, or any death in a high risk area that could have been a result of Ebola.