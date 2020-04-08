Measles claims seven children in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the death of seven children after a measles outbreak in Malabo village in Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Bwalki Dilli, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Mr Dilli said a report from Executive Secretary of the LG Primary Healthcare Authority, revealed that 25 children were infected with the disease.

“Out of 25 suspected measles cases from Fufore LGA, seven were children who were confirmed dead.

“Right from February there had been pockets of suspected measles cases across five LGAs in the state including Fufore,” he said.

Mr Dilli said following intensive investigation, the areas affected were discovered to have had a history of rejecting routine immunisation.

He said adequate measures had been put in place to curtail further spread of the disease.

Measles is a viral infection commonly among children but is easily preventable through administration of doses of vaccine.

The disease spread through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing.

