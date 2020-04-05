Major health stories published last week

Related News

There is yet no respite from the coronavirus scourge which has plagued the world for the past four months.

The virus continues to spread and has been reported in over 200 countries across the world.

As more countries impose quarantines and social distancing on the people, the fear of contagion and income losses is increasing uncertainty around the world.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is still battling other diseases such as Lassa fever which has killed over 180 people this year.

Here are some of the stories which made headlines last week:

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 10 new cases, total now 224

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of infected persons rose to 224.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed on Twitter that the new cases were reported in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Edo.

Of the total 224 confirmed cases, 27 people have recovered and have been discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases double in past week

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the world hard and Nigeria is not spared from the scourge. In a week, the number of cases recorded in Nigeria doubled, a review of official data showed.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, March 28, the tally of Nigerian confirmed cases was 97 with a death recorded and three patients discharged after they fully recovered from the disease.

However, a week later, by the end of Saturday, April 4, confirmed cases in the country had risen to 214. Also, four deaths have been recorded while 25 persons recovered and have been discharged.

Coronavirus: Global figure of infections exceeds 1,000,000

The number of people infected with Covid-19 globally rose above one million with over 65,000 deaths reported as of Sunday.

As of Sunday,13:30 GMT, 1, 224, 894 people have been infected with the virus with 66, 497 deaths. All is, however, not grim as 253,821 people have been treated, recovered and discharged globally.

There are about 904, 576 active cases of which 859,873 are mild and 44,703 severe.

The five countries with the highest death rates are Italy – 15,362; Spain – 12,418; US 8, 454; France – 7,560; and UK – 4,932.

Coronavirus: Scientists say anti-parasite drug can kill virus

Australian researchers have published a study revealing that a single dose of the anti-parasite drug, Ivermectin, can kill COVID-19 within 48 hours.

According to Newsweek, a study by researchers at Monash University showed a single dose of Ivermectin could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture.

“We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA (effectively removed all genetic material of the virus) by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it,” one of the researchers, Kylie Wagstaff, was quoted as saying.

Lassa Fever: Nigeria’s death toll reaches 185

The death toll from the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 185, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday.

Amidst the global coronavirus outbreak, Nigeria has also been battling a Lassa fever outbreak since the beginning of the year with 951 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

As of last week, the number of deaths from the fever was 176, meaning nine people died from it within the week.