Coronavirus: WHO’s Health Tips: Eat healthy, limit alcohol, exercise

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended basic hygiene tips as many nations lock down their communities to tackle the raging COVID-19.

The tips were issued by WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Thursday in a video clip.

“During this difficult time, it is important to continue looking after your physical and mental health, this will not only help you but in the long term,” he said

He said it is important to eat healthy and nutritious diet, which helps the immune system to function properly.

“Limit your alcohol consumption and avoid sugary drinks. Do not smoke, smoking can increase your risk of developing severe disease if you become infected with COVID 19,” he added.

He explained that exercise plays a vital role to the health and as such, “WHO recommends 30 minutes of physical activity a day for adults and one hour a day for children”.

“If your local or national guildlines allow it, go outside for a work a run or a ride and keep a safe distance from others, if you can’t leave the house, find an exercise video online, dance to music, do some yoga or walk up and down the stairs,” he said.

“If you are working at home, make sure you don’t sit on the same position for long periods get up and take a three minutes break every 30 mins.”

He harped on the need for individuals to look after their mental health and advised that communication help reduce the mental stress.

“Look after your mental health, it’s normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis, talking to people you know and trust can help. Supporting other people in your community can help you as much as it does to them,” he added.

“Check on neighbours, family and friends. Compassion is a medicine, listen to music, read a book or play a game.

“Try not read or watch too much news if it makes you anxious. Get your information from reliable sources once or twice a day,” Mr Ghebreyesus said.

‘Coming together’

Despite the havoc caused by COVID 19, Mr Ghebreyesus appears to be hopeful about the social effect of the pandemic.

“COVID 19 is taking so much from us but it is also giving us something special the opportunity to come together as one humanity to work together to learn together, to grow together,” he said.

“We know that for many people, life is changing dramatically. My family is no different, my daughter is now taking classes online from home because her school is closed.”

He said the experience of cities and countries that have fought the pandemic “gives hope to the entire world”.

“For the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around but the experience of cities and countries that have pushed back this virus gives hope and courage to the rest of the world,” he said.